By David Randall
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 16 President-elect Donald Trump's
victory last week is pushing U.S. fund managers into the shares
of small, domestic-oriented companies that they expect to
benefit should Trump cut back on regulations and renegotiate
free trade agreements as promised.
Already, the Russell 2000, the benchmark for small companies
in the United States, is up nearly 12 percent over the past five
trading days, a performance nearly triple the 4.4 percent gain
of the large-cap S&P 500 over the same time. Fund managers say
they expect the small-cap rally to continue into 2017 as the
incoming Trump administration begins to put policies in place.
"Right now this is the hope rally, but it will be a while
before you have any real changes out there that flow through to
earnings," said Barry James, president of Dayton, Ohio-based
James Advantage Funds.
James is moving approximately 40 percent of his multi-cap
fund into small-cap shares, up from 10 percent earlier this
year, by buying companies such as Neenah Paper Inc, which
manufacturers filtration and specialty paper in plants in
Wisconsin and Ohio, and outsourcing company Convergys Corp
, which has its primary call centers in Florida and Ohio.
The move into small-caps comes at a time when the category
had underperformed larger-caps over the past one and three
years, leaving valuations more attractive regardless of the
outcome of the election, said Martin Jarzebowski, a portfolio
manager at Federated Investors in New York.
Trump's administration is expected to cut back on
regulations across industries, leading to more mergers and
acquisition activity, Jarzebowski said.
"We're looking at adding acquisition targets" in sectors
such as industrials and materials, Jarzebowski said.
Yet Trump's administration will also likely bring higher
market volatility, which would hurt small-caps, which often are
thought of as riskier than larger companies, said Steven
DeSanctis, an equity strategist at Jefferies in New York.
At the same time, small-cap exchange traded funds brought in
$4.2 billion in the week since Trump's victory, DeSanctis added,
which was the biggest inflow since May 2008 and suggests that
markets already have priced in any benefits to the category.
Tim Cunningham, a portfolio manager at Santa Fe, New
Mexico-based Thornburg Investments, said he was moving away from
dividend-stocks like Molson Coors Brewing Corp and
adding to his positions in regional banks such as Silicon Valley
Bank-parent SVB Financial Group that should benefit
from higher interest rates.
"Even with a small increase in rates, it will immediately
see a big increase in its earnings. That's basically pure
margin," Cunningham said.
Cunningham has also been adding to his position in
energy-drink company Monster Beverage Corp thanks to
its international growth. The company's shares are down 6.7
percent over the past five days after voters in Boulder,
Colorado, Cook County, Illinois and the San Francisco Bay Area
passed new taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages.
He is also looking to add to large-cap technology shares
such as Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and
Google-parent Alphabet Inc that have been hurt by
concerns that the incoming Trump administration could dampen
their foreign sales and make it harder to recruit and retain
talented engineers.
"These are dominant businesses with huge barriers to entry,
and we could be getting an opportunity if they continue to pull
back," Cunningham said.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Will Dunham)