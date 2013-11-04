Nov 4 Nearly all pension funds and other
institutional investors had positive performance in the third
quarter of 2013, with a median quarterly return of 4.42 percent,
data from Wilshire Associates showed on Monday.
U.S. public pension funds run by states and cities
outperformed all other kinds of funds, returning 4.92 percent in
the third quarter.
The overall results are an improvement compared to the
second quarter, when all funds posted their first median decline
in a year, down .06 percent.
The benchmark Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service
contains data for more than 1,800 different plans with assets
totaling more than $3.43 trillion.
Corporate funds returned a median 4.09 percent for the third
quarter, while foundations and endowments returned a median 4.48
percent, the data showed.