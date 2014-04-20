By Harriet McLeod
| CHARLESTON, S.C., April 20
CHARLESTON, S.C., April 20 Students at a South
Carolina public university are snapping up tickets to the
musical "Fun Home" after state lawmakers approved a proposed cut
in school funding over the critically acclaimed lesbian memoir
on which the musical is based.
Outraged over the proposed budget cut for the College of
Charleston, which was triggered by a freshman reading
assignment, the cast of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated show
volunteered to put on two performances of selected songs from
the musical at the college without pay.
Little more than a day after the box office for both Monday
performances opened, 900 of the 1,500 available tickets had been
sold for $10 or $15 apiece, a spokeswoman for the liberal arts
college with 11,000 undergraduate students said on Friday.
"The legislature's punishment of the college for teaching
'Fun Home' just feels ridiculous," said Alison Bechdel, whose
2006 memoir recalls growing up a lesbian with a closeted gay
father in rural Pennsylvania. She will be on hand for the
performances on Monday.
In March, the Republican-controlled state House voted to
slash the school's budget appropriation by $52,000, the amount
the college spent on its summer reading program. The program
included Bechdel's book, a bestseller that was nominated for a
National Book Critics Circle Award, for incoming freshmen.
Republican Representative Garry Smith told Reuters he
proposed the cut after a parent complained about the book's
"graphic pictures of two females having sex" and because the
college did not offer another choice for summer reading.
The school, whose founders in 1770 included three signers of
the Declaration of Independence and three framers of the U.S.
Constitution, has said participating in the summer reading
program was optional.
The Republican-led Senate is now considering the cut, which
critics have called an assault on academic freedom.
"I don't have a problem with their academic freedom but
they're asking someone else to pay for it," said Smith, who
accused the college of promoting a social agenda. "We want to
send a message to the colleges and universities that their
academic freedom comes with responsibility."
The College of Charleston has been buzzing with talk about
gay rights ever since a faculty member, in response to the
proposed spending cut, reached out to the creators of the recent
Off Broadway musical.
The nine-member cast, which includes the Tony Award winner
Michael Cerveris, offered to perform for free as educational
outreach, "Fun Home" producer Barbara Whitman said.
The college has raised about $20,000 that will be used in
addition to the ticket sale proceeds to cover food, lodging and
travel expenses for the cast, said Todd McNerney, chairman of
the college's department of theater and dance.
Also helping to fund the effort is a community foundation
grant from the family of Harlan Greene, head of Special
Collections at the college's library, who said the shows "will
spark debate on an issue that has been bringing, frankly, all
kinds of negative and hate-filled reaction."
Greene said the state's political stance on gay rights is
similar to its resistance to racial integration in the 1950s and
1960s.
"A lot of southern demagogues at that time said we're not
going to knuckle down, we're not going to obey the law of the
land," he said. "It's the same exact thing that's happening with
gay rights in the South."
In 2006, South Carolina voters approved an amendment to the
state constitution that bans same-sex marriage.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Tom Brown)