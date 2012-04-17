* Europe in focus for G20, IMF meeting
* EU urged to show resolve in crisis
By Glenn Somerville and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, April 17 Europe must commit to
long-term reforms that strengthen its currency union, a senior
U.S. Treasury Department official said on Tuesday, but she
repeated the U.S. will not contribute more to the International
Monetary Fund to contain the eurozone debt crisis.
Speaking ahead of a Group of 20 finance ministers' meeting
on Friday, U.S. Treasury Under Secretary Lael Brainard said
Europe will have to be flexible and ready to move toward
greater fiscal integration in future.
"The path ahead obviously required them to address the
longer-term contours of their union and ultimately address
questions of fiscal integration," she said.
"The euro area will need to strike a careful balance to
avoid a downward spiral of austerity and recession," Brainard
said and it will take time to do so.
"Europe must demonstrate a continued willingness to do
whatever it takes to reinforce the foundation of the currency
union including through greater fiscal integration," she said.
The G20 meets on the sidelines of the semiannual gathering
of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank for a weekend
of talks that Brainard said would focus largely on Europe's
ongoing debt problems.
In recent days some countries, including Japan, Sweden and
Denmark, have said they would commit a total of $77 billion to
the IMF to help stop Europe's debt problems from spilling over
into the rest of the global economy.
There is some concern the IMF may not have enough resources
on hand to deal with fallout from the European crisis,
especially if problems in Spain and Italy intensify.
While Brainard said the United States was not prepared to
offer additional resources now, she referred approvingly to the
recent commitments by some others to contribute more.
The Obama administration is reluctant to go before Congress
to seek more money for the IMF, which potentially would be
portrayed by Republican opponents as bailout money for wealthy
European nations.
Brainard said the IMF was looking at the adequacy of its
resources and expected that process to continue over the coming
weekend.
"The IMF has been engaging in conversation about resources
and that conversation is yielding good progress and we expect it
to yield good results and be in a good place over the next few
days," she said.
Brainard added that her general impression was that the
IMF was in good shape and that it has "core" resources on hand
as well as commitments that it could activate quickly if needed
to backstop Europe.