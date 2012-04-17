WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Treasury warned on Tuesday that Europe must show persuasively that it will do whatever it takes to "reinforce the foundation of the currency union," and get its debt crisis under control.

"The euro area will need to strike a careful balance to avoid a downward spiral of austerity and recession," Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Lael Brainard told reporters ahead of a meeting of the Group of 20 finance ministers on Friday.

"Europe must demonstrate a continued willingness to do whatever it takes to reinforce the foundation of the currency union including through greater fiscal integration," she said.

The G20 meets on the sidelines of the semiannual gathering of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank for a weekend of talks that Brainard said would focus largely on Europe's ongoing debt problems.

She reiterated the United States does not intend to seek additional resources for the IMF but said the fund can "play a complementary role, but European efforts will remain decisive."