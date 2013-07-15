WASHINGTON, July 15 The United States supports the role of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in helping the euro zone restore financial stability, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.

"It is always easy to second-guess once financial conditions have stabilized somewhat, decisions that are made at the height of the crisis," Lael Brainard, the top U.S. official for international economic affairs, said on Monday.

"But what we learned from our crisis is that it's critical to act with decisive force," she said during a conference in Washington. "It's really for the euro area to decide how to take that forward."

The IMF began a partnership with European institutions several years ago to help stem the debt crisis in Europe and prevent it from spreading to the rest of the world. But the lenders have had to contend with divergent rules and modes of operation, leading some officials to urge the IMF to play a smaller role in future European rescue packages.