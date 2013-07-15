WASHINGTON, July 15 The United States supports
the role of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in helping the
euro zone restore financial stability, a senior U.S. Treasury
official said.
"It is always easy to second-guess once financial conditions
have stabilized somewhat, decisions that are made at the height
of the crisis," Lael Brainard, the top U.S. official for
international economic affairs, said on Monday.
"But what we learned from our crisis is that it's critical
to act with decisive force," she said during a conference in
Washington. "It's really for the euro area to decide how to take
that forward."
The IMF began a partnership with European institutions
several years ago to help stem the debt crisis in Europe and
prevent it from spreading to the rest of the world. But the
lenders have had to contend with divergent rules and modes of
operation, leading some officials to urge the IMF to play a
smaller role in future European rescue packages.