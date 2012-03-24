CLEVELAND Wacky American comedian Gallagher, known for using a variety of props and smashing stuff during his act, said he does not plan to return to the stage after he was placed in a medically induced coma for four days earlier this month.

Gallagher, 65, born as Leo Anthony Gallagher, was best known for his signature "Sledge-O-Matic" routine that involved smashing watermelons and other things on stage.

The comedian spoke to Marion, Ohio WDCM radio host Scott Spears on his show "Over Breakfast with Scott Spears" on Thursday morning. Spears called the comedian to ask how he was doing after a heart attack.

Gallagher said he had two coronary stents replaced and experienced some memory loss after he regained consciousness. "I was surprised that I was in the hospital and my son and daughter were there," Gallagher told Spears, according to audio of the interview.

The comedian also expressed disillusionment about the end of his 32-year career.

"It is babysitting people who can't handle alcohol," he said of his performances of late. "That's why I really don't want to get on stage because I can't remember what I said or what the word is - I don't want to be pitiful."

(Editing by Greg McCune and Will Dunham)