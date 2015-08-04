(Adds comment from governor's office, tribes)
By Richard Weizel
MILFORD, Conn. Aug 4 U.S. casino operator MGM
Resorts International Inc sued Connecticut on Tuesday,
challenging a law that would permit one of the state's two
Native American tribes to build a casino off reservation land
but would not allow MGM to bid for the project.
The suit, filed in federal court in Hartford, comes as MGM
is in the process of building one of the first casinos
to open in neighboring Massachusetts, in the city of Springfield
not far from the Connecticut border.
Connecticut's federally recognized Mashantucket Pequot and
Mohegan tribes respectively operate the state's Foxwoods and
Mohegan Sun casinos on their reservations, which is allowed
under a 1998 federal law that cleared the way for tribes to
operate gambling establishments on their native lands.
Las Vegas-based MGM said its suit does not attempt to
challenge the U.S. Indian Gaming Regulatory Act but rather
claims that a Connecticut law that would allow the two tribes to
bid for a commercial casino off reservation land, but blocks
non-Native American entities from bidding, violates the U.S.
Constitution.
"There is no constitutionally legitimate basis for the
(state) act's discrimination in favor of the preferred tribes
and against all other potential bidders," the company, which
generated some $10.1 billion in revenue last year, said in a
court filing.
Supporters of the law had expressed concern that the new
$800 million MGM casino in Springfield, one of three casino
resorts featuring table games allowed in Massachusetts by a 2011
law, would siphon off customers.
"While we will be reviewing the lawsuit, we believe in
protecting Connecticut jobs," said David Bednarz, a spokesman
for Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy, who signed the law in
June.
The Connecticut law would block MGM from pursuing what it
called a "two-stop strategy," common in the industry to attract
more gamblers to the area, in which a developer opens two
casinos relatively near each other. The lawsuit noted that the
Mohegan tribe attempted a similar maneuver last year when it bid
for a Massachusetts casino license.
Wynn Resorts Ltd won the rights to build a $1.75
billion casino outside Boston.
Tribal officials also described MGM's suit as self-serving.
"This is about siphoning revenues from Connecticut to
benefit a Las Vegas company while at the same time moving
thousands of existing jobs from Connecticut to Massachusetts,"
said Mashantucket Chairman Rodney Butler and Mohegan Chairman
Kevin Brown in a statement last month, after MGM threatened
action.
(Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Sandra Maler)