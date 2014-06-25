By Brett Wolf
| ST. LOUIS, June 25
ST. LOUIS, June 25 U.S. authorities are ramping
up their investigation into money flows from gambling hotspot
Macau to ensure that U.S. casinos with operations there are not
used as conduits to funnel crime proceeds from Asia and
elsewhere into the U.S. financial system.
Agents of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service's criminal
enforcement unit traveled to Macau last month to gather
information, two sources familiar with the matter said. An IRS
spokesman declined to comment on Wednesday.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Adam
Steiner, a supervisory special agent with Internal Revenue
Service-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), acknowledged the Macau
trip at an anti-money laundering conference in Las Vegas on June
12. The media were excluded from the room during the agent's
remarks.
The U.S. Treasury Department's anti-money laundering unit
has also been closely examining money flow from Macau casinos.
It was unclear if IRS-CI was probing the operations of one
or more U.S. casinos in Macau for possible criminal prosecution
for failing to police transactions for money laundering
activity, although former federal law enforcement officials with
experience conducting such investigations said earlier this week
that that was a possibility.
Las Vegas Sands Corp, Wynn Resorts and MGM
Resorts International entered the Chinese territory over
a decade ago. These companies on Wednesday did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The goal of the agents' trip may have been to audit
transactions flowing from Macau to U.S. casinos since strict
privacy controls in Macau would have made it difficult for
IRS-CI to access financial documents from the United States, one
former law enforcement official with experience tracking casino
money said this week.
Macau, a tiny former Portuguese colony that is now a special
administrative region of China, is the only place in China where
citizens can legally gamble in casinos. Annual revenues reached
$45 billion in 2013.
U.S. Treasury officials have publicly expressed concern that
funds of murky origin may be flowing from Macau to Las Vegas to
fund gambling by Chinese high-rollers, which could facilitate
the laundering of large sums if U.S. casinos lack proper
controls to detect suspicious transactions.
IRS-CI's Steiner delivered a warning at the conference
regarding the importance of such controls and the threat of
civil or criminal penalties against casinos lacking them, some
of the original sources who were in the room said.
Speaking at the same conference, Jennifer Shasky Calvery,
director of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network,
said that regulations require U.S. casinos to vet money sent
from affiliated casinos or gambling facilitators known as
"junket operators" in Macau.
"In these situations, you need to be concerned about
potentially illicit sources of funds issues and the strength of
(anti-money laundering) controls in the originating overseas
jurisdiction," Shasky said during a keynote speech.
(Reporting by Brett Wolf of the Compliance Complete service of
Thomson Reuters Accelus in St. Louis; Editing by Bernard Orr)