By Elizabeth Barber
BOSTON, July 2 Massachusetts gaming regulators
unanimously denied a request from Boston's mayor on Wednesday to
delay awarding a casino license near the city until November,
saying that voters have the right to know where the casino will
be built before heading to the polls.
Mayor Marty Walsh had proposed putting the Boston-area
casino licensing process on hold after the state's highest court
ruled last week to allow a vote on whether to repeal the 2011
law that permitted three casinos to be licensed in the state.
Eugene O'Flaherty, a lawyer for the city, said at the
hearing on Wednesday that Boston could end up having "needlessly
expended significant amounts of money, time and effort" trying
to negotiate compensation agreements with casino giants Mohegan
Sun and Wynn Resorts Ltd if voters go on to repeal the
law allowing casinos.
But officials on the Massachusetts Gaming Commission said
state residents are entitled to know where the Boston-area
casino will be built before voting in the fall.
"The voters will make their judgment with better
information," commissioner Enrique Zuniga said.
Commissioner James McHugh accused Boston of making repeated
unilateral decisions in the casino licensing process, saying the
city might seek to block the casino proposals regardless of the
outcome of the referendum.
Boston officials contend they are entitled to hold a
citywide vote on casino projects in neighboring cities, which
are closely linked to Boston.
Voters in East Boston last year rejected a proposed casino
backed by Caesars Entertainment Corp. Two casinos
projects for cities abutting Boston - a Mohegan Sun development
in Revere and Wynn's proposal in Everett - have since gone
forward in the competition for the sole license available in
eastern Massachusetts. The commission had been set to approve
one of the two projects by September.
Only one of the three casino licenses has been awarded, to
Las Vegas developer MGM Resorts International, with
formal licensing on hold pending the referendum.
(Editing by Scott Malone and Leslie Adler)