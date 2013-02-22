Feb 22 Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval has signed
legislation legalizing online gambling, after quick approval of
the bill by state lawmakers, in a move that comes as New Jersey
weighs a similar measure.
"This bill is critical to our state's economy, and ensures
that we will continue to be the gold standard for gaming
regulation," Sandoval said in a statement after signing the bill
on Thursday.
The bill removes the provision requiring federal legislation
or Department of Justice approval before online gaming licenses
are made active, the statement said.
It comes as New Jersey - another major gambling hub -
considers a similar move to legalize online gambling. Governor
Chris Christie rejected a measure earlier this month that would
have allowed Internet gambling, but has said he would consider
approving such a law if it was framed properly.
The law requires the Nevada Gaming Commission to adopt
regulations authorizing the governor to enter into agreements
with other states to conduct interactive gambling.
The signing came after a joint Judiciary committee hearing
on Thursday morning and approval by the legislature in the
afternoon, the statement said.