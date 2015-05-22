May 22 Scrabble fans scanning the list of 6,500
new words added to the Collins Official Scrabble Wordlist, which
is mainly used outside the United States, may "lolz" or cry or
even start "twerking" over the verbiage drawn from social media,
slang, technology and other aspects of modern life.
The British-based publisher, in its newest word list
released this week, unveiled such eyebrow-raising additions as
"blech" (used to express disgust), "tunage" (music), "bezzy"
(best friend), "cakehole" (mouth), "lolz" (laugh), "shizzle"
(sure) and "twerking" (a dance with rapid hip thrusting).
The Collins word list is not to be confused with The
Official Scrabble Players Dictionary, which is licensed by
Hasbro and published by Merriam-Webster. Hasbro owns the
rights to the game in the United States and Canada, and Mattel
Inc owns it in other countries, where the Collins word
list is mostly used.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary last year added 5,000 new
words in its fifth edition, including "chillax", "bromance,"
"selfie" and "buzzkill."
In both cases, the newest words are the latest attempt to
attract younger players to the board game that is more than six
decades old.
"It will refresh the tournament playing population, it will
bring in new players who would otherwise not want to play the
game because some of their favorite everyday words were not
acceptable until this year," said John Chew, co-president of the
North American Scrabble Players Association, of the new Collins
list.
"But we'll end up losing some older players who can't get
over the idea that a word coined by a 14-year-old is now used in
Scrabble," he said.
Collins, which unveiled the new words in a blog post, said
its additions, which bring the list total to more than 276,000
words, also show how English is used around the world with a
smattering of words from the United States, Britain, Australia,
Canada, New Zealand and South Africa.
About 10 percent of tournament Scrabble players in the
United States and Canada use the Collins word list instead of
the Merriam-Webster one, Chew said.
