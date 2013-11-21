Nov 21 New Jersey will launch a five-day "soft"
trial of 13 online gambling sites Thursday, ahead of the
official November 26 debut of Internet gaming in the most
populous state to date.
New Jersey follows Nevada and Delaware in permitting online
poker, and will also allow residents to play other casino games
online, as well.
Lisa Spengler, a spokeswoman for the Division of Gaming
Enforcement, said orders were issued Thursday to six Internet
gaming permit holders, including Caesars Interactive and the
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, owned by Boyd Gaming Corp
and MGM Resorts, to start soft play at 6 p.m. ET.
Other permit holders authorized to begin the soft launch
include Tropicana Casino and Resort and Trump Plaza Associates.
Some permit holders are operating multiple sites. A total of
13 gaming sites were authorized to participate in the soft play
period, Spengler said.
"The soft opening will be used to demonstrate to the
division that all systems perform as required under the stress
of live gaming and that operational and revenue reporting
controls are effective. Staff will continually assess the
progress of each platform provider before allowing them to open
gaming to the general public on November 26," said DGE Director
David Rebuck in a statement.
Caesars Interactive, a unit of Caesars Acquisition Company
, said it was excited to be launching its brands in New
Jersey, including its World Series of Poker site.
It said the soft launch will enable the public to play
during limited hours, from 6 pm to 2 am ET, on Nov 21 and 22.
Hours will be expanded on Nov 23, then ultimately play can
continue around the clock.