March 12 The U.S. Energy Department's data
on its loan program is disorganized and its officers do not
always follow proper procedures when processing applications,
according to a government watchdog report on the program that
has been shaken since the high-profile bankruptcy of Solyndra.
One day before a Senate hearing into the program, the
Government Accountability Office said staff sometimes deviated
from its rigorous application process by skipping steps or
poorly documenting parts of the review.
The loan program has come under intense criticism since
Solyndra, which had received a $535 million loan guarantee to
make cylindrical solar cells, filed for bankruptcy last year.
GAO said poor data could prevent staff from spotting
weaknesses in the application review and that failing to follow
established procedures could impair their ability to assess
risks, potentially leaving taxpayers on the hook if the
companies go under.
"Without consolidated data on applicants, managers do not
have readily accessible information that would facilitate more
efficient program management," GAO said in the report released
on Monday.
"Furthermore, because it took months to assemble the data
required for GAO's review, it is also clear that the data were
not readily available to conduct timely oversight of the
program."
The loan guarantee program was created in 2005 to guarantee
loans for clean tech and other energy projects, and it received
extra funding from the 2009 economic stimulus package.
Solyndra has become a favorite punching bag for Republican
candidates vying for their party's presidential nomination, who
say it exemplifies a broad failure of President Barack Obama's
energy policies.
The Obama administration has stood by the program, which
helps projects overcome what GAO called the "valley of death"
between developing new technologies and commercializing them.
Energy Secretary Steven Chu will go before the Senate Energy
and Natural Resources committee on Tuesday, where he is expected
to be grilled on the program again.
The GAO report recommended the Energy Department commit to a
firm timetable for consolidating data and measuring program
performance, and said officials should ensure that the data
includes documents supporting previous decisions.
The loan program's director, David Frantz, responded that
the program updated its procedures manual last October and was
implementing a comprehensive records management system.