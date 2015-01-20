WASHINGTON Jan 20 The White House on Tuesday
issued a veto threat to a House of Representatives bill that it
said would allow automatic approval of natural gas pipeline
projects if federal agencies did not issue a required permit or
approval within a certain timeframe.
"The bill's requirements could force agencies to make
decisions based on incomplete information or information that
may not be available, including potential environmental and
community impacts of the proposed pipelines, within the
stringent deadlines, and to deny applications that otherwise
would have been approved, but for lack of sufficient review
time," the White House said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott)