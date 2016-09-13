By Devika Krishna Kumar
| NEW YORK, Sept 13
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Colonial Pipeline Co's
days-long shutdown of the main line that moves gasoline to the
Atlantic Coast from the U.S. Gulf Coast has had the unintended
effect of starting to alleviate the glut of domestic gasoline
supply, traders said.
Colonial shut down Line 1 after a leak in Alabama on Friday,
cutting off supplies and likely causing drawdowns in stockpiles.
A full restart of Line 1 is expected to be
completed by this weekend.
Gasoline futures, and cash prices, particularly in the New
York Harbor, rallied.
The East Coast has been weighed down by bloated gasoline
inventories, which are still 10 percent above the five-year
average at about 64.9 million barrels, according to U.S. Energy
Department data.
On Tuesday, a Colonial spokesman said that it had allocated
space for gasoline on its distillates line until it could resume
normal service on Line 1. That will affect the timing of
distillate deliveries as well, Colonial said.
"The longer it's down, the more bullish it is for gasoline,"
said Andrew Echlin, oil products analyst at Energy Aspects in
New York. "You add that to all the refinery shutdowns and the
limited supply, and East coast refiners could see a bump in
margins as well."
U.S. gasoline margins 1RBc1-CLc1 jumped to a near
one-month high of $13.68 on Tuesday. U.S. gasoline futures
also rose, gaining as much as 1.9 percent to a session
high of $1.4128 per gallon.
Colonial's Line 1, with a capacity of 1.2 million barrels
per day, runs to Greensboro, North Carolina, from Houston. Line
2 carries distillates primarily, while Lines 3 and 4 are
multiproduct. Both Line 1 and 2 have crossover capability,
though it is not a common occurrence, a Colonial spokesman told
Reuters.
A source at a U.S. refiner said the supply disruption will
cause a sizeable dent in the glut on the East Coast, but may not
help clear the oversupply unless Colonial is down longer than a
week.
U.S. gasoline calendar spreads also jumped on the Colonial
news, strengthening the front of the curve. The spread between
U.S. gasoline futures for delivery in November to December
jumped to a record high on Tuesday, RBX6-Z6 widening to as
much as $0.0268.
The New York Harbor gasoline market tightened significantly
on the Colonial news, traders said. If waterborne imports pick
up over the next couple of weeks, however, that could keep a lid
on New York Harbor premiums, they said.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; editing by
Grant McCool)