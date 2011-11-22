Nov 22 U.S. retail gasoline demand fell 4.5 percent last week from a year earlier, as the fuel's price was 18 percent higher than it was in the same week of 2010, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Demand in the week to Nov. 18 also was down 1 percent from the previous week, MasterCard said, even though the price of $3.40 a gallon was down 3 cents on a week-to-week basis.

The four-week moving average for demand fell for the 35th consecutive week, down 3.8 percent from a year ago.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc ( MA.N ), estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by David Gregorio)