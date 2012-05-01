NEW YORK May 1 U.S. gasoline demand fell last week even as pump prices fell below year-ago levels, MasterCard's weekly SpendingPulse data showed on Tuesday.

Last week's gasoline consumption was 5.6 percent lower than in the same week in 2011. Demand fell by 0.4 percent compared with a week ago, MasterCard data showed.

Meanwhile, prices at the pump fell 6.00 cents to $3.84 a gallon in the week to April 27. Pump prices were 1.3 percent lower than a year earlier, dipping below 2011 levels for the first time this year, according to MasterCard data.

The U.S. Department of Energy reported on Monday that the average price of retail gasoline dipped to $3.83 cents a gallon in the week ending April 30.

Last year, the cost at the pump peaked at $3.97 a gallon in May, government data shows.

The four-week moving average for demand fell for the 58th straight time, down 5.2 percent from a comparable period a year ago, MasterCard's report showed.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.