NEW YORK May 8 U.S. gasoline demand fell in the
latest week, even though pump prices fell further below levels
seen a year ago, MasterCard's weekly SpendingPulse data showed
on Tuesday.
Gasoline consumption in the week to May 4 was down 0.7
percent from the previous week and declined 5.8 percent from the
same week in 2011, MasterCard data showed.
Meanwhile, prices at the pump fell 3 cents from the previous
week to $3.81 a gallon, 4.3 percent lower than a year earlier.
"While prices have fallen 13 cents in the past four weeks,
keep in mind that although falling gasoline prices are positive
for gasoline consumption growth they do not always translate to
an instantaneous pick-up, and sluggishness in some economic
drivers continues to put pressure on gasoline demand," said John
Gamel, gasoline analyst for MasterCard Advisors SpendingPulse.
The four-week moving average for demand fell for the 59th
straight time, down 6.1 percent from the comparable period a
year ago, MasterCard's report showed.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.