NEW YORK May 30 U.S. gasoline demand in the
week before Memorial Day rose from the previous week, as
consumers pumped the fuel ahead of the long holiday weekend that
launches the peak summer driving season, MasterCard said in its
weekly Spending Pulse report on Wed nesday.
In the week to May 25, gasoline demand in the United States
rose 3 percent from the previous week, but was 1.1 percent lower
than in the same period a year ago.
MasterCard's data covers the Friday before Memorial Day.
Gasoline prices fell 4 cents last week to $3.69 a gallon,
3.4 percent lower than last year.
The four-week moving average for demand posted its 62nd
straight decline, down 2.8 percent compared with the same period
a year earlier.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.