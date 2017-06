NEW YORK Jan 24 U.S. retail gasoline demand rose 2.7 percent last week, compared with the week before, as the price for a gallon fell, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Thursday.

A gallon of gasoline sold for $3.31 on average last week, a cent cheaper than in the week to Jan. 11 and 2.4 percent lower than a year earlier, MasterCard said.