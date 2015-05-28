(Updates with year-on-year figure in second paragraph)

NEW YORK May 28 U.S. gasoline demand rose more than 4 percent in March to nearly 9.06 million barrels a day, the highest level for the month since 2008, monthly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration released on Thursday showed.

March demand increased 4.7 percent compared with the previous month and 4.3 percent compared with the same month a year ago.

The increased appetite for the oil product rekindled expectations that a pickup in summer demand will help ease the glut of oil domestically and globally.

Total U.S. petroleum product demand rose 1.5 percent in March to 16.8 million bpd, also the highest level for the month since 2008, data from the EIA's petroleum supply monthly report showed.

U.S. motorists drove a record number of miles in March, logging 261.7 billion miles on U.S. roadways, the most ever for the month and a 3.9 percent bump over the year-ago month, according to data from the Federal Highway Administration . (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Alan Crosby)