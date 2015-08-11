NEW YORK Aug 11 Roughly one in three U.S.
motorists expect to drive more in August as low gasoline prices
help fuel optimism for the broader economy, a new retail survey
released on Tuesday shows.
The survey by the National Association of Convenience Stores
is the latest piece of evidence of the resurgence in U.S. road
traffic that has enticed U.S. refiners to run at record highs.
The higher than expected surge in U.S. gasoline demand - a
closely watched figure that represents 10 percent of the global
market - has also helped provide a floor to crashing oil prices.
U.S. motorists are paying an average of $2.58 per gallon,
nearly a dollar less than a year ago, according to AAA, the
nation's largest motorist advocacy group. And a quarter of
respondents expected prices to continue to decline, up from 10
percent a month ago.
The survey found that nearly 80 percent of people say gas
prices influence how they feel about the economy. And with gas
prices down nearly $1 from a year ago, U.S. motorists are
feeling positive about the direction of the economy, the survey
found.
"There is good news for retailers as consumer optimism picks
up during peak vacation season," said NACS Vice President of
Strategic Industry Initiatives Jeff Lenard.
The survey found that 34 percent of people expect to drive
more during August, compared to 8 percent who said they will
drive less.
The national average gasoline price per gallon dipped below
$2 in January, but most people don't think the country will see
those prices again any time soon. Respondents said if pump
prices fall below $2, they would drive even more frequently and
have additional discretionary income.
"The sub $2 would be interesting," Lenard said. "In previous
times, we had big declines that were for terrible events: 2008
economic collapse and 9/11. Those were demand driven. This is
supply driven."
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)