By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK/LONDON Nov 12 Gasoline importers on
the U.S. East Coast are losing the trans-Atlantic tug-of-war
that has emerged this winter over European supplies, outbid by
Nigerian buyers anxious to avoid another holiday shortage.
More than two-dozen clean fuel tankers have been booked from
northwest Europe to West Africa over the past month, according
to ThomsonReuters fixture data, and traders said new enquiries
had intensified over the past several days. Tankers have also
been booked with options to deliver to the East Coast or South
America.
As a result, imports to the New York harbor and wider PADD 1
coastal area may fall to their lowest in over a decade, some
market sources say, a drop that could help mop up a region
swollen with record seasonal fuel stockpiles.
East Coast total gasoline imports fell to 274,000 barrels
per day (bpd) in the week to Oct. 30, the fourth lowest in
records going back to 2004, according to U.S. Energy Information
Administration data. A further decline is expected in the next
weekly data due on Thursday, according to one market source.
"West Africa bid them away," according to the source, who
has been tracking a flotilla of tankers heading to Africa.
Bookings to West Africa have shot up to as much as half a
million tonnes in the past two weeks as trading houses with
fourth-quarter allocations or crude-for-product swaps rush fuel
to Nigeria, which was beset by gasoline shortages early this
year due to the tumbling currency and tightening credit.
"There have been plenty of enquiries for November loadings -
pre arrivals. They want to avoid shortage towards
the end of the year by any cost," one trader said.
The cargoes will offset months of lower gasoline imports as
traders struggled to secure letters of credit and access to U.S.
dollars partly brought on by delayed subsidy payments.
Last month , Nigeria issued allocations for imports of some
1.8 million tonnes of gasoline for the fourth quarter. The
government in September issued additional allocations for the
third quarter, which traders said went to those who fulfilled
their initial allotment.
In the past, a significant portion of those allocations went
unused, but traders say Nigeria is leaning on importers to make
sure the country has ample supplies.
The U.S. mid-Atlantic region faces the opposite problem,
with over 60 million barrels of gasoline stockpiles, some 15
percent higher than the five-year norm. GL-STK-1-EIA
That is now starting to ebb. Inventories fell by 1.29
million barrels last week, among the biggest draws in weeks,
aided in part due to an unexpected outage of Monroe Energy's
main gasoline making unit at its Trainer, Pennsylvania refinery.
The 55,000 bdp unit was shut on Oct. 12 and remained down
until last week. The unit went down again on Wednesday but was
quickly restarted, a source said.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw in New York and Libby George in
London; Editing by Andrew Hay)