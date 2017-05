(Corrects that data was released on Wednesday, not Thursday)

NEW YORK Dec 16 Motorists logged 273.5 billion miles on U.S. roads in October, a 2.4 percent increase over last year and the most ever for the month, according to data released on Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The numbers are the latest example of strong U.S. gasoline demand, fueled by low pump prices and increased economic activity. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)