* U.S. gasoline demand off 2.8 pct week on week

* Four-week average demand falls for 46th straight week

Feb 7 U.S. gasoline demand last week fell by more than 5 percent for the third straight week compared with year-ago levels, according to weekly data from MasterCard SpendingPulse.

Retail gasoline demand fell 5.3 percent from a year ago and 2.8 percent from the previous week, the report said. High prices and concerns about the economy have weighed on demand, according to analysts.

The report showed the four-week average U.S. demand fell for the 46th straight time last week, down 4.9 percent compared with a year ago. Pump prices rose by 8 cents on average to $3.47 per gallon, 11.9 percent higher than the same week last year.

Overall gasoline demand dipped to 8.27 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, the lowest level in a month.

The Central Atlantic and Gulf Coast regions showed the biggest year-on-year declines, down 5.7 percent in the week, the data showed. The Rocky Mountain region showed the smallest drop, off 4 percent against 2011 levels.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.