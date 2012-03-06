PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 12
June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Gasoline demand last week down 6.5 pct from year ago
* Demand down 1.5 pct from previous week - MasterCard
* Gasoline prices up 15 cents a gallon
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. retail gasoline demand last week was 6.5 percent lower than the same week in 2011, as prices at the pump shot up, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
Demand also fell 1.5 percent week over week, MasterCard added.
A gallon of gasoline on average sold in the week to March 2 for $3.75 across service stations in the country, 15 cents higher than in the previous week and 9.3 percent more expensive than a year ago.
The four-week moving average demand dipped for the 50th straight week, down 6.3 percent from a year ago.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.
June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, June 11 Emmanuel Macron's fledgling party seized a big lead in the French parliamentary election first round on Sunday, projected results polls showed, setting the president on course for a massive majority to push through his pro-business reforms.