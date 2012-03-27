* Average gasoline demand down 7 pct yr/yr
* Four-week average demand down 6.6 pct
* Price per gallon up 4.00 cents week-on-week
NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. average gasoline demand
fell 1.5 percent last week as the price of a gallon approached
the $4 a gallon mark, MasterCard said in its weekly Spending
Pulse report on Tuesday.
Gasoline consumption in the week to March 23 was 7 percent
lower than the same period a year earlier, MasterCard said.
A gallon of gasoline cost $3.88 last week, 4 cents higher
than the previous week and up 9 percent from a year earlier.
The four-week moving average for demand dropped for the 53rd
straight week, down 6.6 percent compared with last year,
MasterCard data showed.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payment system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.