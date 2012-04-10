NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. gasoline demand fell
once again last week, down 0.8 percent from the previous week,
as prices rose to just under $4 a gallon, MasterCard said in its
weekly Spending Pulse report on Tuesday.
Gasoline demand in the week to April 6 fell 2.4 percent
compared with the same week last year, MasterCard said.
A gallon of gasoline cost $3.94 at the pump last week , 2
cents higher than the previous week. This was 5.9 percent more
expensive than a year earlier.
The U.S. department of energy projects retail gasoline
prices will peak in May at an average $4.01 a gallon.
MasterCard data also showed the four-week moving average for
demand dropped for the 55th straight week, down 4.7 percent from
a year earlier.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.