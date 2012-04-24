NEW YORK, April 24 Demand for U.S. gasoline fell
last week as high prices at the pump persisted, MasterCard said
on Tuesday in its weekly Spending Pulse.
Gasoline demand fell 6.1 percent from a year earlier as a
gallon of the fuel at the pump cost 1.3 percent more than it did
last year, MasterCard said.
Gasoline use was unchanged from the previous week.
Retail prices, however, fell 2 cents a gallon from the
previous week to $3.90 a gallon in the week to April 20,
MasterCard said.
The report also said the four-week moving average for demand
fell for the 57th straight time, down 4.7 percent from a
comparable period a year ago.
Demand was hit hardest last week in the Midwest region,
where year-over-year declines were as high as 7.7 percent.
Meanwhile, U.S. motorists have opted to cut back on driving
over the weekends and are doing more shopping online to save on
fuel costs, said Michael McNamara, leader of MasterCard
SpendingPulse's Global Solutions.
"Compared to commuter traffic on week days, we're seeing
exaggerated weakness on weekends," he added.
With discretionary driving at such lows, demand may not
revive quickly until prices fall below $3.30 a gallon, McNamara
said.
U.S. gasoline consumption has been on a steady decline for
the last year because of rising prices at the pump.
Data from the industry-backed American Petroleum Institute
last week showed gasoline demand on a rebound as warm weather
and declining prices brought more motorists to the road.
The falling prices come as a relief to President Barack
Obama, whose reelection campaign has been dogged by expensive
gasoline. A gallon of gasoline sold for $3.87 on Monday,
according to the Energy Information Administration.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.