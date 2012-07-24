NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. gasoline demand fell over
the last two weeks as the price of a gallon shot up for the
first time in more than 3-1/2 months, MasterCard said in its
SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
Gasoline consumption fell by 5 percent in the two-week
period ending July 20, compared with the same period a year
earlier.
The average price of gasoline rose 10 cents a gallon over
the two weeks to $3.43 a gallon, 7 percent lower than levels
seen last year, MasterCard said. This was the first increase in
14 weeks.
Last week's four-week moving average for demand was 4.6
percent lower than a year earlier.
However, demand was steady week-over-week, the report
showed.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system, coupled with estimates for other
payment forms, including cash and checks.
MasterCard changed the frequency of this report this summer
from weekly to every two weeks.