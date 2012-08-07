NEW YORK Aug 7 U.S. motorists bought fewer gallons of gasoline in the last two weeks as prices at the pump shot up, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report released Tuesday.

Gasoline demand fell 3 percent over the two weeks ending Aug. 3 from a year earlier, after the average price at the pump rose 10 cents to $3.53 per gallon, MasterCard said.

Last week's four-week moving average for demand was 4 percent lower than a year earlier.

Week-to-week, gasoline consumption increased 1.2 percent in the week to July 27 then fell 0.9 percent in the week to Aug. 3, the report showed.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system, coupled with estimates for other payment forms, including cash and checks.

MasterCard changed the frequency of its report this summer from weekly to every other week.