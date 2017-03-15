Iran to hold tender for Azadegan field "within days"- NIOC chief
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
NEW YORK, March 15 Motorists traveled 242.3 billion miles on U.S. roads and highways in January, a 2.2 percent increase over last year, according to U.S. Department of Transportation figures released on Wednesday.
The strong driving numbers undercut preliminary estimates from the Energy Information Administration that demand for gasoline was fading after a record surge in 2016. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw, editing by G Crosse)
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, May 27 U.S. President Donald Trump has told "confidants," including the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt, that he plans to leave a landmark international agreement on climate change, Axios news outlet reported on Saturday, citing three sources with direct knowledge.