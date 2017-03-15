NEW YORK, March 15 Motorists traveled 242.3 billion miles on U.S. roads and highways in January, a 2.2 percent increase over last year, according to U.S. Department of Transportation figures released on Wednesday.

The strong driving numbers undercut preliminary estimates from the Energy Information Administration that demand for gasoline was fading after a record surge in 2016. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw, editing by G Crosse)