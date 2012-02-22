NEW YORK Feb 22 U.S. retail gasoline
demand rose last week as motorists filled up their tanks ahead
of the long holiday weekend, MasterCard said in its weekly
SpendingPulse report on Wednesday.
Retail gasoline demand rose by 3.4 percent in the week to
Feb. 17, compared with the previous week, even as the average
price of gasoline rose by 3 cents a gallon to $3.53, MasterCard
data showed.
The Presidents Day holiday on Monday led to the surge in
gasoline consumption as motorists prepared to travel for the
long weekend, according to John Gamel, gasoline analyst with
MasterCard.
However, demand was 6.4 percent lower than a year ago as
pump prices held 12.1 percent above levels seen in the same
period in 2011.
The four-week moving average demand dropped 5.7 percent
compared with last year, the 48th consecutive year-over-year
decline.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)