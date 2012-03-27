NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. average gasoline demand
fell 1.5 percent last week as the price of a gallon approached
the $4 a gallon mark, MasterCard said in its weekly Spending
Pulse report on Tu esday.
Gasoline consumption in the week to March 23 was also 7
percent lower than with the same period a year earlier,
MasterCard said.
A gallon of gasoline cost $3.88 last week, 4 cents higher
than the previous week and 9 percent more expensive than a year
ago.
The four-week moving average for demand dropped for the 53rd
straight week, down 6.6 percent compared with last year,
MasterCard data showed.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.