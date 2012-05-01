NEW YORK May 1 U.S. gasoline demand fell last
week even as pump prices fell below levels seen a year ago,
MasterCard's weekly SpendingPulse data showed on Tuesday.
Last week's gasoline consumption was 5.6 percent lower than
in the same week in 2011. Demand fell by 0.4 percent compared
with a week ago, MasterCard data showed.
Meanwhile, prices at the pump fell 6.00 cents to $3.84 a
gallon, 1.3 percent lower than a year earlier.
The four-week moving average for demand fell for the 58th
straight time, down 5.2 percent from a comparable period a year
ago, MasterCard's report showed.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.