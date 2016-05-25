(Updates throughout with additional data, recasts first
paragraph)
NEW YORK May 25 Americans drove 5 percent more
in March than they did a year earlier, the U.S. Department of
Transportation said on Wednesday, as low gas prices have spurred
miles driven so far in 2016 to the highest level on record.
Miles driven have been on the rise for 2 years as drivers
take advantage of low fuel prices.
The 5 percent increase resulted in 273.4 billion miles being
driven in the month, an historic high for March.
For the year through March, drivers have logged 746 billion
miles, up 4.2 percent from the same period a year earlier, and
the most on record since the department began tracking the data
in 1991.
Gasoline prices have followed oil downward during a nearly
two-year long rout, and as a result, driving has increased.
The average U.S. pump price for gasoline was $2.304 on
Monday, compared with $2.740 a gallon a year earlier, according
to motorists' advocacy group AAA.
Driving activity in the United States is closely watched
since the country accounts for about 10 percent of global
gasoline demand.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Chris Reese and
Alan Crosby)