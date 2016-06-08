(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
LONDON, June 8 Cheaper gasoline prices are
spurring significant changes in driving behaviour which are in
turn propelling a phenomenal increase in motor fuel consumption
in the United States.
U.S. motorists consumed an estimated 9.4 million barrels of
gasoline per day in March, up almost 350,000 bpd compared with
the same month in 2015, according to the Energy Information
Administration (tmsnrt.rs/1Phm3d5).
Gasoline consumption is predicted to average 9.33 million
bpd per day for the year as a whole, an increase of 170,000 bpd
on 2015, which already saw a rise of 240,000 bpd compared with
2014.
The EIA has repeatedly increased its forecasts for gasoline
consumption this year in the face of unexpectedly strong demand
data ("Short-Term Energy Outlook", EIA, June 2016). Further
revisions upward revisions are possible.
Much of the increase in gasoline consumption is linked to
the rise in household incomes and increase in employment as well
as a marked shift towards purchasing larger and more fuel-hungry
vehicles.
But rising fuel consumption also seems to have a significant
discretionary component as cheaper fuel encourages motorists to
use their cars for more and longer leisure trips.
"The great American road trip is back," Clifford Krauss
wrote in the New York Times ("America is hitting the road
again", June 3).
According to Krause: "Attendance at national parks last year
reached 300 million for the first time. The 5.5 million who
visited the Grand Canyon in 2015 ... was a 16 percent increase
from the year before and park officials project a similar
increase this year."
Data published by the National Park Service reveals the
remarkable surge in visitors numbers in 2014 and especially 2015
coinciding with the fall in gasoline prices and increase in
consumption.
The five most-visited parks (Great Smoky Mountains, Grand
Canyon, Rocky Mountain, Yosemite and Yellowstone) recorded an
extra 3 million visitors in 2015, after an increase of 2 million
the year before (tmsnrt.rs/1WELH35).
The sudden surge in visitors to 28.6 million in 2015 came
after numbers were essentially flat between 1995 and 2013 at
around 22.5 million to 24.5 million (tmsnrt.rs/1Phla43).
Most parks are accessible only by car so visitor numbers
make a useful real-time proxy for leisure driving habits more
broadly.
The increase in park visits and driving has continued into
the first part of 2016. In the first four months, which is the
low season, the number of vehicles entering Grand Canyon
National Park was up by another 8 percent compared with
January-April 2015.
In general, the volume of driving and gasoline consumption
are more sensitive to small changes in incomes and employment
than to small changes in fuel prices.
But a very large change in fuel prices, such as has occurred
over the last two years, can have a significant impact on miles
driven and gasoline consumption through changes in behaviour.
The quadrupling of real oil prices between 2002 and 2014
seems to have suppressed a lot of discretionary driving as
leisure travel became progressively more expensive.
The subsequent drop in fuel costs has unleashed some of that
pent-up demand at a time when the growing economy, rising
employment and increasing incomes have also made it affordable.
The combination of a growing economy and cheap fuel has
resulted in the strongest growth in road traffic for almost 20
years (tmsnrt.rs/1WELSLI).
Traffic volumes grew at an average rate of 3.5 percent over
the 12 months ending in March and 4.2 percent in the first three
months of the year compared with the first quarter of 2015.
With most of the summer vacation season still ahead,
gasoline consumption is virtually certain to hit a new record
over the summer, passing the previous peak set in 2007.
