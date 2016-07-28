(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/2a1IqJM
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/2a1Ifhw
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/2ad74DG
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 28 The accumulation of gasoline
stocks in the United States has been driven by excess gasoline
production rather than lack of demand, according to Valero, the
largest independent refiner in the United States.
"A lot of it is really more a result of utilisation,
especially utilisation in periods where we typically see
refineries cut," the company noted during its second quarter
earnings call on Tuesday.
"Typically we see refineries cutting in the fourth quarter
and the first quarter, and this year we saw refineries running
very high utilisation rates" due to the steep contango in the
gasoline futures market.
Valero's comments corroborate data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showing refineries running at record
rates between November and March (tmsnrt.rs/2a1IqJM).
Consumption of gasoline and distillate in the domestic and
export markets "remain robust" executives told analysts
(Conference call transcription, SeekingAlpha, Jul 28).
The company exported record volumes of gasoline and
distillate fuel combined in the second quarter, particularly to
Latin America, but gasoline sales at home also showed strong
growth.
RUNNING IN WINTER
Valero executives were quizzed by analysts on whether demand
had been overstated or whether the problem was on the supply
side.
Valero chief Joseph Gorder responded: "our gasoline volumes
through the wholesale are up 3 percent, and even on the
distillate side, we're moving about 1 percent more through the
wholesale channel of diesel than we did last year."
"We've seen very strong product demand", the company's head
of supply and operations explained, but "refinery utilisation
has been such that we have been able to keep up and even outpace
demand."
"With the steep contango in the market, especially early in
the year, some marginal refining capacity that typically you
would see cut in the winter had incentive to go ahead and run
and produce summer grade gasoline".
Very high rates of refinery utilisation, especially in
January and February, resulted in an overhang of refined
products that has persisted through the middle of the year.
The steep contango in futures prices at the start of the
year encouraged refiners to produce summer-grade gasoline and
send it into storage ("U.S. refiners pay price for making too
much gasoline", Reuters, Jul 14).
MAXIMISING GASOLINE
The big premium for gasoline over middle distillates also
encouraged refiners to shift their refining operations to
produce as much gasoline as possible and reduce production of
heating oil, diesel and jet fuel (tmsnrt.rs/2a1Ifhw and
tmsnrt.rs/2ad74DG).
"We've been in a strong maximum gasoline signal for the most
part up until about a month ago," the company's head of
engineering explained, "so our assets we just had them pointed
to make as much gasoline as possible".
The company foresees the need for some run cuts by the
refining industry during the third and fourth quarter to
rebalance the market though it would not be drawn on its own
plans.
But the company did note that it had switched from
maximising gasoline production to maximising the output of jet
fuel by changing the cut points in its distillation process.
ECONOMIC RUN CUTS
The company denied it would use the forthcoming maintenance
period to implement additional cuts in refinery throughput
though it noted that other refiners might try to do so.
"We have a strategy of planning our turnarounds a couple of
years in advance ... We have a big system and we don't try to
move our turnarounds based on what prompt economics are. (But)
in the rest of the industry there may be some of that," the
company's engineering chief observed.
"I'm sure that people are looking at whether the refineries
are struggling from a maintenance perspective and they may bring
maintenance forward" and fix systems early as an effective
economic run cut, he added.
EAST COAST IMPORTS
Valero executives were also asked why the United States was
still importing so much gasoline, especially to the East Coast,
where the build up of stockpiles has also been highest.
The continued importation of so much gasoline, as well as
crude oil, at a time when domestic oil producers and refiners
are struggling, has become politically controversial.
Valero explained its big refineries along the U.S. Gulf
Coast have a "competitive advantage" exporting to Mexico and
South America rather than moving gasoline to U.S. Northeast
because of the Jones Act shipping restrictions.
Shipping gasoline from the Gulf Coast to the U.S. Northeast
is more expensive because the law requires Valero to use U.S.
flagged and built vessels with U.S. officers and crews.
"The natural flow of our barrels is to south into South
America and there's been an incentive to send barrels from
Northwest Europe into New York Harbor."
