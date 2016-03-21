(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, March 21 The United States will probably
consume a record amount of gasoline in 2016, passing the
previous peak set in 2007, and the prospect is helping lift
crude oil prices.
Recent data indicates the country is on track for its
biggest-ever driving season this summer, which will keep
refineries running flat-out turning crude into the motor fuel.
A rapid expansion in U.S. gasoline consumption has coupled
with strong demand growth in India and China, falling crude
output in the United States, and hedge funds turning bullish, to
send crude and fuel prices surging.
U.S. motorists consumed 9.16 million barrels per day (bpd)
of gasoline in 2015, just 125,000 bpd short of the record 9.29
million bpd set in 2007.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is still
forecasting consumption in 2016 will remain slightly below the
2007 peak.
On Feb. 23, the EIA published a commentary titled "Motor
gasoline expected to remain below 2007 peak despite increase in
travel".
But the agency has been revising its estimates higher in
response to the extraordinary strength in demand exhibited in
recent high-frequency data.
In December 2015, the EIA predicted gasoline consumption
would rise by just 10,000 bpd in 2016. By January, it had upped
its forecast increase to 70,000 bpd and in March, the agency
raised the number to 90,000 bpd ("Short-Term Energy Outlook",
EIA, December 2015 to March 2016 editions).
The upward revisions come amid statistics showing gasoline
demand already running at record levels.
In the four weeks to March 11, implied consumption of
gasoline averaged almost 9.4 million bpd, an increase of about
560,000 bpd compared with the same point in 2015 (tmsnrt.rs/1UxwHm6).
Implied consumption, what the EIA calls "product supplied",
was more than 200,000 bpd higher than the previous record for
the time of year, set in 2007, and 400,000 bpd above the 10-year
average.
The consumption numbers reported in the EIA's "Weekly
Petroleum Status Report" are estimates and subject to a range of
sampling and non-sampling errors.
The weekly estimates may be revised when data from more
comprehensive monthly surveys becomes available.
But the weekly estimates tend to track the monthly
estimates, especially when averaged over a four-week period to
remove some of the short-term noisiness in the series.
Short-term consumption estimates can also be affected by
regular seasonal factors as well as one-off events such as snow
storms, floods and hurricanes.
Gasoline consumption estimates appear to have been affected
by the severe Midwest floods and the East Coast snow storm in
January.
Some analysts have suggested the current strength of implied
consumption is partly a statistical effect as refiners and
blenders push out winter-grade gasoline into the market before
summer specifications kick in.
But the shift from winter-grade to summer-grade gasoline
occurs at the same time every year so it is not clear how it
could account for unusual implied consumption in 2016.
Despite some volatility, the weekly estimates have told a
consistent story of strong year-on-year growth in gasoline
consumption in recent weeks.
REFINERIES RUN HARD
U.S. refineries have been running hard to turn crude into
gasoline to meet demand from motorists. In almost every week so
far in 2016, refineries have processed a record amount of crude
oil for the time of year.
In the week to March 11, U.S. refineries processed nearly
16.0 million bpd of crude, up 15.4 million bpd in 2015, which
was itself the previous record (tmsnrt.rs/1UxwTSt).
U.S. refineries ran at 89 percent of their rated operable
capacity in the week to March 11, up from 88 percent at the same
point in 2015, 86 percent in 2014 and 81 percent in 2013.
Even with the refineries processing record amounts of crude
for the time of year, gasoline stockpiles remain close to normal
(tmsnrt.rs/1Uxx7ZP).
U.S. stocks are equivalent to 26.6 days of consumption,
almost identical to the 26.7 days at the same time in 2015, and
only a little over the long-term average of 25.5 days.
With demand ahead of last year, refineries running at
seasonal records, stockpiles near normal, and the summer driving
season on the horizon, refinery processing seems set to ramp up
substantially.
The prospect of record demand from U.S. motorists for
gasoline, and record demand from U.S. refineries for crude, has
helped drive both spot prices and spreads higher.
Futures prices for gasoline delivered in June 2016 have
surged 29 percent, from $1.15 per gallon at the start of
February to nearly $1.50 currently.
U.S. crude futures with the same maturity have risen by 23
percent over the same period and are up 37 percent from their
low in mid-January.
The rise in spot gasoline and crude prices has coincided
with a predictable strengthening of the price spreads for crude
and refined fuels in the second half of the year (tmsnrt.rs/1UxxaVA).
HEDGE FUNDS TURN BULLISH
Hedge funds have amassed an enormous bullish bet on a
further increase in crude prices, in large part because of the
strength of fuel demand from markets such as the United States
and India (tmsnrt.rs/1UxBuUT).
Hedge funds and other money managers had amassed a net long
position equivalent to in the three big crude oil contracts on
the New York Mercantile Exchange and ICE Futures Europe.
The net long has more than doubled from its recent low of
just 231 million barrels on Dec. 22, and is closing in on the
May 2015 high of 572 million and the June 2014 record of 621
million.
Previous attempts by the hedge funds to establish large net
long positions in anticipation of a rebound in oil prices in
March/April and August/October 2015 fizzled out, with prices
dropping to fresh lows.
But for the third time since the start of 2015, hedge funds
are gambling on higher prices on the horizon, in part thanks to
the thirst for gasoline from U.S. motorists.
