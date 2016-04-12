(Repeats April 11 column. John Kemp is a Reuters market
analyst. The views expressed are his own)
* Chartbook: tmsnrt.rs/1ROcfvl
By John Kemp
LONDON, April 11 Strong growth in U.S. gasoline
consumption has been one of the most important factors
supporting oil prices in 2016, but some analysts question
whether the official data is overstating the strength of
gasoline demand.
U.S. gasoline consumption has been running at a record
seasonal rate since February, according to weekly data published
by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) in its "Weekly
Petroleum Status Report" (WPSR).
But the consumption figures are so high that some analysts
question whether the gasoline is actually being exported rather
than consumed domestically (tmsnrt.rs/1ROcfvl).
The EIA's oil-data collection programme is designed to track
the flow of petroleum from the well head to the final consumer.
Under authority that dates from the energy crisis of the
1970s, the agency collects information on domestic production,
imports, exports, refining and stockpiles.
The major gap in the system is consumption. Consumption is
almost impossible to measure in real time because there are too
many end-users (there 260 million registered vehicles in the
United States).
So the EIA uses the disappearance of refined products from
its primary reporting system as a proxy for the amount of fuel
consumed by end-users.
The volume of "product supplied" is calculated as the
residual of domestic refinery production plus imports minus
exports minus the change in stockpiles.
Because product supplied is calculated as a residual, any
errors measuring production, imports, exports and stockpiles
flow through directly into errors in implied consumption.
Estimated exports are the largest source of uncertainty
about consumption in the short term. If the EIA over-estimates
exports, it will under-estimate domestic consumption, and vice
versa.
The agency collects its own comprehensive data on
production, imports and stockpiles from refiners, importers,
pipeline companies and motor fuel blenders.
But it relies on data collected by U.S. Customs and the
Census Bureau to measure exports, and these are only available
with an average lag of around 8 weeks ("Weekly Petroleum Status
Report: Explanatory Notes", EIA).
In the meantime, the agency is forced to estimate the volume
of refined fuels which are exported, and any errors in those
estimates flow through directly into errors in implied
consumption.
The EIA estimates exports in the WPSR and then replaces the
estimates with hard data from the Census Bureau when the monthly
numbers are published in "Petroleum Supply Monthly" (PSM).
GASOLINE DEMAND
The EIA's weekly and monthly surveys both showed domestic
gasoline consumption was subdued in January, most likely because
of bad weather affecting large parts of the country at the
beginning and end of the month.
But consumption reportedly rebounded to record seasonal
rates in weekly surveys for February and March leading some
analysts to question whether the EIA is under-estimating
exports.
This is certainly possible. The EIA's estimating procedure
has a backward-looking component so it can miss sudden changes
in the rate of exports and only responds with a lag.
The question is how large these errors in estimating exports
tend to be and how much of an error they impart to estimates of
domestic consumption.
U.S. gasoline exports are very small in relation to domestic
consumption so even relatively large errors in estimating
exports have only a small impact on consumption estimates.
In 2015, the country exported an average of 475,000 barrels
per day (bpd) of finished gasoline and another 150,000 bpd of
blending components compared with domestic consumption of nearly
9.2 million bpd.
The difference between exports and domestic consumption is
more than an order of magnitude: the amount of gasoline exported
amounted to less than 7 percent of domestic consumption,
according to the EIA.
The agency would need to make some truly enormous errors in
estimating exports to have more than a marginal impact on its
estimates for consumption.
A comparison between the agency's weekly estimates for
exports (smoothed with a four-week average) and the actual
volume exported as reported later by the Census Bureau suggests
errors are mostly within +/- 125,000 bpd and at most about +/-
250,000 bpd.
The resulting error in implied gasoline consumption is
normally +/- 1 percent, or at most +/- 2.5 percent, which is a
fairly a high degree of accuracy for an economy-wide statistic.
Estimating errors are potentially much more serious for
distillate fuel oil, where exports averaged almost 1.2 million
bpd in 2015, compared with domestic consumption of almost 4.0
million bpd.
The EIA reported that finished motor gasoline exports
averaged 445,000 bpd for the four weeks ended Feb 26, while
domestic consumption averaged 9.256 million bpd.
In fact, we now know from customs data, finished gasoline
exports averaged about 720,000 bpd during the month of February,
according to the U.S. International Trade Commission.
If exports were understated by 275,000 bpd, then domestic
consumption was overstated by a similar amount and was probably
running at around 8.981 million bpd in February.
Even adjusting for higher exports, domestic gasoline demand
was still running at near-record rates in February and likely
climbed even further in March.
JOSIAH STAMP'S LAW
Government statistics are often reported to several decimal
places or significant figures, which can make them seem more
precise than they really are.
Every statistic, especially for large estimates like
economic output, is an estimate and subject to a range of
measurement errors.
Government data should always be treated as approximations
to the underlying reality and analysed with an appropriate
degree of caution.
Provided the data show big trends, that is generally good
enough; analysts should be wary of ascribing too much
significance to small changes that could just be the result of
measurement errors and noise.
Josiah Stamp, a British industrialist, tax inspector and
statistician, gave a warning about the limits of government
statistics, which has become known as Stamp's Law ("Some
economic factors in modern life", Stamp, 1929).
"The government are very keen on amassing statistics. They
collect them, add them, raise them to the nth power, take the
cube and prepare wonderful diagrams. But you must never forget
that every one of these figures comes in the first instance from
the village watchman, who just puts down what he damn pleases".
TREAT WITH CARE
Stamp's Law is worth recalling when analysing the weekly and
monthly petroleum supply estimates published by the EIA.
The EIA's data collection efforts have their origin in the
energy crisis of the early 1970s, when a sudden shortage of gas
and oil, worsened by the Arab oil embargo, caught politicians
and the public unprepared.
Congress ordered the government to start collecting and
analysing its own statistics rather than rely on data from
industry associations ("Energy policy in America since 1945",
Vietor, 1984).
The Federal Energy Administration, forerunner to the U.S.
Department of Energy, was given power to demand detailed
information from energy producers and consumers.
In the current financial year, the EIA has a budget of $122
million. As a result, more is known about the supply and
disposition of oil, gas, coal and electricity in the United
States than anywhere else in the world.
Even so there are limitations that can wrong-foot the
unwary. In the case of gasoline exports and domestic
consumption, however, the errors appear to be relatively small.
