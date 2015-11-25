(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 25 Traffic on U.S. roads is growing
at the fastest rate in almost two decades, as cheap gasoline,
coupled with a strong economy, encourages motorists to use their
cars more.
U.S. motorists drove 3.12 trillion miles in the 12 months
ending in September 2015, an increase of 3.4 percent from the
same period ending September 2014.
The increase was the fastest since 1997 according to data
compiled by the Federal Highway Administration (tmsnrt.rs/1QHEiNh).
The driving boom shows no sign of fading. Traffic volume was
up 3.4 percent in September compared with the same month a year
earlier after seasonal adjustments.
Cumulative traffic volume in the first nine months of 2015
is 3.5 percent higher than in the same period of 2014 ("Traffic
Volume Trends" Sep 2015).
Traffic volume growth reflects changes in the driving age
population, employment, incomes, economic growth and fuel
prices.
In general, demographic factors (population) and economic
ones (employment, income and GDP) have a bigger impact on
traffic volumes than fuel prices.
By extension, structural and economic factors have a bigger
impact on consumption of gasoline and diesel than prices.
Gasoline consumption is four times as responsive to a small
change in average real personal disposable income as a small
change in prices, according to Hendrik Houthakker, Philip
Verleger and Dennis Sheehan, who conducted a detailed study of
gasoline consumption in the 1960s and early 1970s.
But even a small degree of responsiveness to prices can
produce a big change in gasoline consumption when prices shift
by a large amount in a short space of time.
In 1973 and 1974, sharp increases in the cost of gasoline
linked to the oil shock resulted in a significant fall in
consumption.
"Preliminary indications from simulations for the first two
quarters of 1973 indicate that rising prices are already
reducing demand substantially," Houthakker, Verleger and Sheehan
concluded.
"Arguments made for energy rationing by many politicians and
some economists are unfounded. The market mechanism by itself
appears to be capable of bringing about the necessary
adjustments in demand," they wrote ("Dynamic demand analyses for
gasoline and residential electricity" 1974).
In 2014 and 2015, the reverse has been true, with a sharp
drop in the price of gasoline producing an unusually large
increase in driving and gasoline consumption.
Average pump prices are currently about 25 percent cheaper
than at the same point in 2014 and 35 percent cheaper than in
2013, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Unsurprisingly, cheap fuel prices on top of continued
economic growth and employment gains have stimulated even more
driving and gasoline demand.
Compounding this effect, cheaper fuel has encouraged
motorists to opt for larger vehicles that consume more fuel for
every mile driven.
Sales of cars and light trucks are on track to hit a record
in 2015, surpassing the previous peak set in 2000, according to
WardsAuto ("U.S. light vehicle sales on track for record year"
Nov 24).
November sales are up 12 percent compared with the same
month in 2014, but while car sales are flat, sales of light
trucks, including sport utility vehicles and crossover utility
vehicles, are up by almost 15 percent.
CONSUMPTION FORECASTS
Rapid growth in traffic combined with the shift to larger
vehicles has more than offset continued improvements in fuel
economy mandated by federal regulations and boosted gasoline
consumption.
Gasoline consumption is forecast to increase by 190,000
barrels per day in 2015, around 2.1 percent, by the U.S. Energy
Information Administration ("Short-Term Energy Outlook" Nov
2015).
Even that could turn out to be an underestimate. Actual
consumption, measured by the amount of gasoline supplied to the
domestic market, rose by 2.7 percent in the first eight months
compared with the same period in 2014.
Looking forward, the critical question is whether the rapid
growth in driving and gasoline consumption will be sustained in
2016.
Fuel economy regulations will continue to tighten,
offsetting some of the impact of economic and population growth
on travel. EIA forecasts gasoline demand will increase by just
20,000 barrels per day, 0.2 percent, in 2016.
But if gasoline prices remain low, the percentage of light
trucks rather than cars in the light duty vehicle fleet will
continue to increase, which will boost fuel consumption for any
given traffic volume.
There is considerable uncertainty about how quickly traffic
will continue to increase. Traffic growth showed no sign of
slowing through September.
Recessions, which have a major impact on traffic growth, are
impossible to predict in advance but the next one is most likely
2-3 years away.
But it is uncertain how much of the effect of lower gasoline
prices on driving behaviour has already filtered through and how
much is still to come.
Assuming gasoline prices do not fall by another $0.75-$1.20
per gallon, the impact of the big drop in late 2014 and early
2015 should start to fade, but whether that happens in 2016 or
2017 is not clear.
