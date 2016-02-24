(Repeats with no changes. John Kemp is a Reuters market
LONDON, Feb 23 U.S. gasoline consumption
increased by more than 2.6 percent last year thanks to a
combination of lower oil prices and economic growth (tmsnrt.rs/1WG3inq).
In volume terms, consumption rose by around 240,000 barrels
per day (bpd), one of the largest increases in the last 40
years, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (tmsnrt.rs/1WG3nHS).
Ordinarily, gasoline consumption is more influenced by
macroeconomic variables such as growth, employment and incomes,
as well as demographic variables such as the driving age
population (tmsnrt.rs/1WG3vXR and
tmsnrt.rs/1WG3BP6).
Consumption is more weakly affected by prices in the short
term. But significant changes do occur in response to a very
large price move such as the one that has happened since the
middle of 2014 (tmsnrt.rs/1WG3wel and
tmsnrt.rs/1WG5Py1).
The combination of economic growth, rising employment and
substantially cheaper gasoline has produced a significant
increase in driving and fuel consumption since mid-2014.
The volume of traffic on U.S. roads rose by 3.5 percent in
the 12 months to December 2015, according to the Federal Highway
Administration, the fastest increase since 1997 (tmsnrt.rs/1WG3O4T).
There has also been a big shift in vehicle buying behaviour
with consumers opting for larger, fuel-hungry crossover utility
vehicles in record numbers while cutting purchases of smaller
more fuel-efficient cars.
Rapid growth in driving and the gradual shift in the vehicle
fleet more than offset the continued improvement in fuel
efficiency for all classes of vehicle as a result of federal
fuel efficiency standards.
The result was a big increase in gasoline consumption last
year (+240,000 bpd) that was three times larger than in 2014
(+78,000 bpd) and 50 percent larger than in 2013 (+161,000 bpd).
On a worldwide basis, gasoline rather than middle
distillates has accounted for the fastest oil consumption growth
last year because distillate demand has been hit by the global
freight slowdown and a warm winter in the northern hemisphere.
Strong gasoline consumption growth in the United States as
well as in China and India accounted for more than half of all
the increase in global oil demand in 2015.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is
counting on cheap fuel prices to continue boosting gasoline
demand and help rebalance the oil market over the course of 2016
and 2017.
But the dynamics of gasoline demand are complicated and
remain poorly understood, which makes forecasting challenging.
The EIA has asked Congress for an additional $1 million to
improve the collection and analysis of data on personal vehicles
and fuel consumption as one of its four strategic priorities for
fiscal 2017 ("Department of Energy FY 2017 Congressional Budget
Request" Vol. 3, 2016).
In the meantime, there is considerable uncertainty about
whether gasoline consumption will continue growing at the
super-fast rate reported in 2015.
The EIA predicts gasoline consumption will increase by only
70,000 bpd in 2016 and be flat in 2017 as fuel efficiency
offsets the impact of economic growth and lower prices
("Short-Term Energy Outlook", EIA, February 2016).
Continued growth of gasoline demand in the United States (as
well as India and China) is the single most important factor in
the outlook for oil prices in 2016.
Gasoline prices have become critical to the margins of
refineries in the United States and around the world given the
depressed state of diesel demand.
U.S.-India-China gasoline consumption is critical for the
global oil supply-demand balance over the next 12 months.
Complicating the outlook, the most recent U.S. consumption
data have been mixed because of weather-related disruptions,
first the Midwest floods at the start of the year and then snow
blizzards at the end of January.
Comparatively low fuel prices should continue to support
faster than average growth in fuel demand although it remains
uncertain how much of the impact from the drop in prices has
already filtered through.
Looming over everything are concerns about the health of the
U.S. and global economies, with signs of financial distress and
more sluggish growth especially in business investment.
If the U.S. economy slows, gasoline demand will slow as
well, pushing back the rebalancing of oil supply and demand even
further into the future.
