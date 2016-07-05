(Repeats with no changes. John Kemp is a Reuters market
By John Kemp (Reuters market analyst)
LONDON, July 4 Hedge funds and other money
managers are betting diesel and heating oil will take over from
gasoline as the main driver of U.S. refinery profitability in
the second half of the year.
For the past 18 months, refiners have been rewarded for
maximising output of gasoline and minimising production of
diesel, but that could all be about to change.
By the middle of June, hedge funds had accumulated the
largest net long position in heating oil futures and options
since oil prices began to slump in July 2014 (tmsnrt.rs/29hypaC).
At the same time, hedge funds were running one of the
smallest net long positions in gasoline contracts in the past
decade (tmsnrt.rs/29dQy66).
The most recent data published by the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission shows some profit-taking on these positions
in the week to June 28.
But the strongly bullish position on heating oil and bearish
position on gasoline remains fundamentally intact for the time
being.
At the start of the year, hedge funds were bearish towards
heating oil and bullish on gasoline, but the position began to
switch from March onwards.
The switch in hedge fund positions has coincided with a
marked strengthening in the refining margins for diesel and
weakening of those for gasoline.
The gross refining margin for diesel for October is now 35
cents per gallon compared with just 23 cents per gallon for
gasoline (tmsnrt.rs/29dQLpE).
Despite record consumption of gasoline, refiners have
struggled to work down the excess stockpiles that built up in
January and February.
Gasoline stocks remain close to the highest level for a
decade even after adjusting for current record rate of demand(tmsnrt.rs/29hyyLk).
Gasoline stocks are currently equal to 24.6 days worth of
consumption, down from 29.2 days at the end of January, but
still well above the 22.7 days at this point last year and the
10-year average of 22.9 days.
By contrast, the enormous overhang of diesel stocks that
built up at the start of the year has been steadily reduced over
the last two months (tmsnrt.rs/29hzejA).
Diesel stocks have dropped from almost 50 days worth of
consumption at the turn of the year to 39.3 days although they
are still well above the 34.5 days this time last year and the
10-year average of 31.9 days.
During the summer driving season, gasoline stocks normally
fall while diesel stocks rise, as refiners run hard to produce
motor fuel and find themselves with too much distillate as a
by-product.
But this year gasoline stocks show little signs of reducing
while diesel stocks are exhibiting an unusual seasonal decline.
Counter-seasonal stock movements suggest the U.S. market is
on course to have surplus gasoline and not enough distillate
once the summer driving season is over. Margins are adjusting
accordingly.
Hedge funds and futures prices are also anticipating
stronger demand for diesel during the winter of 2016/17 after
unusually weak demand over the winter of 2015/16.
El Nino, which contributed to an unusually warm winter in
parts of North America during 2015/16, is now giving way to La
Nina.
The unusually warm winter temperatures experienced last
winter are unlikely to be repeated in the coming winter which
should increase consumption of heating oil.
Diesel demand should also get a boost from an eventual
recovery in the freight market, provided the U.S. and global
economies manage to avoid recession.
Freight remains sluggish, but U.S. manufacturers,
distributors and retailers do at last seem to be starting to get
a grip on excess inventories, which could herald an eventual
improvement.
The realignment of gasoline and diesel margins seems to have
a solid grounding in supply-demand-stocks fundamentals.
The big problem is the large concentration of hedge fund
positions, which makes the market vulnerable if they all attempt
to unwind at the same time.
With hedge funds already so bearish on gasoline and bullish
on heating oil, and margins already having moved significantly,
the risk now is that margins will recoil as the funds try to
take some profits.
Profit-taking already seems to have started in the final
week of June but could still have some way to run.
