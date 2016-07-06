(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
LONDON, July 6 U.S. gasoline stocks remain
stubbornly high despite record demand from motorists, a
situation that will probably force refiners to cut crude
processing over the next few months and prioritise production of
diesel.
The prospect of reduced refinery processing rates has
intensified the downward pressure on crude oil prices in recent
days.
U.S. gasoline stockpiles have been running above last year's
level since January but the year-on-year build-up has increased
rather than lessened as the summer driving season arrived (tmsnrt.rs/29jUrGi).
Gasoline stockpiles hit a seasonal record 239 million
barrels on June 24, an increase of 22 million barrels (10
percent) compared with the previous year, according to data from
the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The year-on-year stock build has grown from 14 million
barrels (6 percent) at the end of April and 10 million barrels
(4 percent) in late January (tmsnrt.rs/29hzorF).
The gain in stockpiles has been most pronounced along the
U.S. East Coast, where stocks were 13 million barrels (21
percent) higher than prior-year levels and still increasing as
recently as June 24 (tmsnrt.rs/29hzdg6).
The degree of oversupply is less in other parts of the
eastern United States.
Gasoline stocks in the Midwest are up by 4 million barrels
(8 percent), while stocks on the Gulf Coast are up by 6 million
barrels (8 percent) (tmsnrt.rs/29hzqA9 and
tmsnrt.rs/29jUQbP).
But the East Coast is the pricing point for U.S. gasoline
futures which call for delivery to New York Harbor.
Tankers have been forced to anchor off the harbour, unable
to discharge their cargo, because local tanks are full
("Gasoline tankers drop anchor off New York as stocks brim",
Reuters, July 4).
Unsurprisingly, gasoline futures prices and crack spreads
have come under pressure as stocks build in the region.
The crack for gasoline delivered in October has fallen from
a peak of almost 30 cents per gallon on May 23 to less than 22
cents on July 5 (tmsnrt.rs/29hA8wU).
Futures prices are anticipating even worse oversupply once
the peak demand season for gasoline finishes in September.
In contrast to gasoline futures, crack spreads for middle
distillates such as heating oil and diesel, have continued to
climb.
Refiners have only limited flexibility to shift from
producing gasoline to distillates in the short term ("Increasing
distillate production at U.S. refineries", EIA, 2010).
So the main response to falling gasoline cracks is likely to
come through reduced refinery crude processing, which will cut
the output of heating oil as well as gasoline.
Delta's refinery at Philadelphia has already cut production
by 16 percent, according to sources familiar with the plant's
operations ("Delta cuts output at Philadelphia-area refinery",
Reuters, July 5).
Run cuts should eventually rebalance the gasoline market but
will tighten the distillate market even further, supporting
heating oil cracks ("Hedge funds to U.S. refiners: produce less
gasoline, more diesel", Reuters, July 4).
