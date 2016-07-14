(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/29z9217
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/29JTUkE
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/29JTY44
* Chart 4: tmsnrt.rs/29JTlar
* Chart 5: tmsnrt.rs/29JTPxn
LONDON, July 14 U.S. refiners and motor fuel
blenders made too much gasoline during the first half of 2016
and now the market is struggling to clear the resulting overhang
of gasoline stocks.
Refiners and blenders tilted production heavily towards
gasoline and away from distillate production during the first
six months in response to market price signals.
Gasoline accounted for 46.3 percent of the output from U.S.
refineries in April 2016, up from 45.2 percent in April 2015,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
At the same time, distillate yield was cut to 27.8 percent
in April this year compared with 29.2 percent at the same point
last year.
The same pattern has been in place since the start of the
year with refiners focusing on maximising gasoline and
minimising diesel production.
Gasoline yields were up compared with the prior year in
January (+3.4 percentage points), February (+1.7 percentage
points) and March (+1.4 percentage points).
Distillate yields were down compared with the prior year in
January (-2.5 percentage points), February (-1.1 percentage
points) and March (-0.9 percentage points).
The focus on gasoline appears to have continued throughout
May and into June, according to weekly statistics published by
the Energy Information Administration.
The ratio of gasoline to diesel production has averaged
2.07:1 over the last 13 weeks, the highest level since 2012 (tmsnrt.rs/29z9217).
The emphasis on gasoline was a rational response to fuel
prices which rewarded refiners more for producing gasoline than
diesel in the first four months of the year (tmsnrt.rs/29JTUkE).
Distillate demand was unusually low at the start of the year
and stocks were at the highest level since 2011 as a result of
an unusually warm winter and sluggish freight movements.
At the same time, gasoline demand was growing strongly and
the forthcoming driving season was forecast to be the strongest
on record.
Gasoline prices moved to a substantial premium over diesel
and refiners responded by switching their production plans.
Hedge funds encouraged and accelerated the shift by building
a large bullish position in gasoline futures and options and a
bearish one in heating oil (tmsnrt.rs/29JTY44 and
tmsnrt.rs/29JTlar).
REVERSE COURSE
Since April, the structure of prices, stocks and hedge fund
positions in distillates and gasoline has been reversed. Diesel
prices have moved to a large premium over gasoline.
Diesel stocks have drawn down while gasoline stocks have
remained stubbornly and unseasonably high. Hedge funds have
built a large bullish position in heating oil and taken a
relatively bearish view on gasoline.
The summer driving season has been a strong one but not
strong enough to absorb all the extra fuel that refiners have
produced during the first six months.
Both hedge funds and refiners appear to have over-estimated
the growth in gasoline demand in 2016.
Gasoline stockpiles, especially on the East Coast of the
United States, are far above normal seasonal levels (tmsnrt.rs/29JTPxn).
The market is now sending a strong signal to refiners to cut
gasoline output and switch production plans towards distillate.
Futures prices are anticipating a colder winter in the
northern hemisphere in 2016/17 and a gradual pick up in freight
demand both of which would boost distillate demand.
Refiners have already begun to cut crude processing and
switch output to distillates, but it will likely take 1-2 months
to bring gasoline stockpiles back to more normal levels.
