LONDON, July 20 Substantial improvements in
vehicle fuel economy are a centrepiece of the U.S. government's
plan to cut greenhouse emissions and meet commitments made under
the Paris Climate Agreement.
In establishing new fuel economy standards in 2010-12,
regulators predicted they would cut emissions by the equivalent
of 6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide and fuel use by 12 billion
barrels of oil between 2012 and 2025.
Emissions and fuel consumption would continue to fall beyond
2025 as older, less fuel efficient, cars and trucks are retired
from the fleet and replaced by new, more efficient models.
Emissions would be reduced by 180 million tonnes per year in
2020, rising to 380 million tonnes per year in 2025, 580 million
tonnes by 2030, 860 million tonnes by 2040 and 1,100 metric
tonnes by 2050.
The cumulative reduction was projected at 22 billion tonnes
by 2050 ("Final Rulemaking for 2017-2025 Light Duty Vehicle
Greenhouse Gas Emission Standards", Environmental Protection
Agency, 2012).
But the reductions risk being thrown off course as cheaper
gasoline encourages customers to buy larger and more fuel-hungry
vehicles than anticipated when the standards were finalised.
CHEAPER GASOLINE
The standards were based on projections which saw gasoline
prices steadily increasing from $2.80 per gallon in 2011 to
$3.40 in 2020 and $3.55 by 2025 ("Annual Energy Outlook", Energy
Information Administration, 2011).
The standards envisaged an average gasoline price of nearly
$3.20 per gallon in 2016 while in practice prices have averaged
just $2.20 so far this year.
The most recent projections show gasoline prices rising to
just under $3.00 by 2025, 16 percent lower than at the time the
standards were finalised (tmsnrt.rs/29XYlbV).
The standard-setters assumed the vehicle mix would shift
decisively in favour of smaller, more fuel efficient passenger
cars and away from larger light-duty trucks over the period.
By 2025, the car/truck mix was expected to hit 67/33
percent. But with lower prices the mix is now expected to be
close to 50/50. And trucks are currently outselling cars by a
large margin.
The large number of trucks being sold means the overall
fleet will be less fuel-efficient by 2025 than originally
predicted.
In 2014, the last year before oil prices crashed, the Energy
Information Administration projected passenger cars and trucks
would travel 2,977 billion miles in 2025 and achieve average
fuel economy of 28.7 miles per gallon.
By 2016, the agency had revised its projection for travel up
to 3,126 billion miles and its fuel efficiency projection down
to 27.6 miles per gallon.
The result is that forecast gasoline consumption in 2025 has
been raised from 7.13 million to 7.66 million barrels of oil
equivalent per day (tmsnrt.rs/29XYnAn).
The longer oil prices remain low, the more trucks will enter
the fleet by 2025, and the further off course the fuel economy
and greenhouse emissions targets will go.
FUEL ECONOMY
The interaction between gasoline prices, standards and fuel
consumption is complicated ("Cost, effectiveness and deployment
of fuel economy technologies for light duty vehicles", National
Research Council, 2015).
In general, consumers are more likely to buy fuel-efficient
vehicles when gasoline prices are high and less likely when
gasoline prices are low.
Fuel economy is rated as important or extremely important by
a large majority of vehicle buyers, but it is not the most
important attribute for purchasers.
Reliability, durability, power and performance, and value
for money, comfort and safety all tend to be rated as more
important than fuel economy in surveys of car buyers.
"While consumers value fuel economy, they do so in the
context of other attributes they also value," the National
Research Council wrote.
"Consumers, therefore, may choose the most fuel-efficient
vehicle that meets their needs and is in their price range,
rather than the most fuel-efficient vehicle on the market."
Available evidence suggests purchasers decide on the type of
vehicle they want to purchase (passenger car, crossover utility
vehicle or sport utility vehicle) and then buy the
most-efficient version of that type.
When gasoline prices are higher, fuel efficiency becomes
relatively more important as a consideration, but when they fall
its salience fades in favour of other factors.
IMPROVING TECHNOLOGY
Vehicle technology improves at an average rate of around 2
percent per year, according to the National Research Council,
which has allowed cars to become larger, more powerful AND more
fuel efficient.
In the late 1970s and early 1980s, following the oil shocks
and the establishment of the first fuel efficiency standards,
almost all technical progress went into improving fuel economy
(tmsnrt.rs/29XXTKB).
Between the late 1980s and 2004, when oil prices were low
and stable, almost all of the improvement went into boosting
vehicle power. Fuel economy actually declined.
But as oil prices started to climb significantly from 2004
onwards, car makers started to boost fuel efficiency again.
Vehicle power continued to increase, too, but more slowly than
before.
Average fuel economy of new vehicles was increasing even
before the government promulgated new standards between 2010 and
2012, as manufacturers responded to customer demand (tmsnrt.rs/29XYaxc).
ECONOMY AND FLEET MIX
Since the government started setting fuel economy
regulations in the late 1970s, there have been separate
standards for different classes of vehicle, more stringent
standards for cars and more permissive ones for trucks.
New regulations finalised between 2010 and 2012 added an
extra layer of complexity by varying the standards within each
class (car, truck) according to the size of the vehicle
footprint (wheel base multiplied by track width).
Standards for cars are more stringent than for trucks, and
within each class vehicles with a smaller footprint must meet
stricter standards than vehicles with a larger one.
Standards for all vehicle classes/footprints become
progressively stricter each year between 2012 and 2025 to
encourage vehicle manufacturers to improve fuel economy in all
parts of the vehicle fleet (tmsnrt.rs/29XYlZk).
The average fuel economy of new vehicles depends on the mix
of vehicles sold and has proved to be sensitive to gasoline
prices.
Between 1985 and 2004, there was a major shift from
passenger cars to trucks and specifically truck-based
sport-utility vehicles.
The shift from cars to SUVs accounted for a significant part
of the deterioration in average fuel economy over the period (tmsnrt.rs/29LmDWP).
From 2004 onwards, however, in response to rising to
gasoline prices, vehicle buyers shifted from SUVs to smaller
car-based crossover-utility vehicles (CUVs).
CUVs use more fuel than passenger cars but less than
truck-based SUVs. The shift from SUVs to CUVs accounted for
about half of the reported improvement in fuel economy between
2000 and 2012.
But the decline in gasoline prices is now spurring a big
increase in sales of both trucks and CUVs at the expense of
regular passenger cars, causing an underlying deterioration in
fuel economy.
All classes and types of vehicle are becoming more
fuel-efficient but the shift from smaller cars that must meet
tougher targets to larger CUVs and SUVs with lower targets is
blunting the expected effect of the regulations.
Researchers Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle at the
University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute have
shown that average fuel economy has been flat since late 2014
after increasing steadily over the previous seven years
("Average sales-weighted fuel economy rating of purchased new
vehicles", Sivak and Schoettle, July 2016).
The average age of vehicles on U.S. roads is currently 11
years and rising, so vehicles sold now will still affect economy
and emissions in 2025.
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration
and the Environmental Protection Agency, which are jointly
responsible for the standards, are now embarking on a
legislatively mandated midterm evaluation of the greenhouse gas
and fuel economy standards.
The agencies must decide by April 2018 how to finalise the
standards for 2022-2025 or whether to revise them ("Draft
Technical Assessment Report", 2016).
On current trends, the standards will fall short of their
fuel consumption and emissions goals, so the agencies will have
to decide whether to tighten them or accept the risk of
undershooting the 2025 targets.
