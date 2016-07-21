(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
LONDON, July 21 Fears that U.S. refiners will
cut crude processing in response to deteriorating margins and
rising gasoline stocks have haunted the oil market for the past
two months.
But so far there are few signs that U.S. refiners are
actually making voluntary "economic run cuts" as a result of the
glut of gasoline and sharp falls in gasoline prices (tmsnrt.rs/29PsarD).
U.S. refiners processed an average of 16.7 million barrels
of crude per day in the last four weeks, unchanged from the same
period in 2015, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
Refiners on the East Coast have cut throughput by 70,000
barrels per day (6 percent) compared with the same period last
year leaving the region processing 1.1 million bpd.
But the much larger Midwest refining region has seen
throughput increase by 25,000 bpd (0.7 percent) compared with
2015 pushing the crude processing up to 3.7 million bpd.
On the Gulf Coast, the largest refining region of all,
average throughput is essentially unchanged from 2015 at 8.7
million bpd.
In theory, refiners could have processed even more crude
this year through investment in new distillation units and
de-bottlenecking.
Refineries have increased their crude distillation capacity
by nearly 400,000 bpd over the last 12 months with most of the
extra capacity added in the Midwest (+80,000 bpd) and on Gulf
Coast (+280,000 bpd).
Instead, refiners have chosen to keep throughput unchanged,
leave extra capacity idle, and cut their utilisation rate from
95 percent to around 92.5 percent.
In some sense, the decision to leave capacity idle and lower
the operating tempo could be seen as an implicit run cut.
But as a practical matter there is little sign of refiners
making substantial reductions in throughput in a bid to cut
gasoline stocks and support prices.
Instead, refiners seem to be relying on changes to
downstream processing units to adjust the balance between
gasoline and distillate production. In recent weeks, the balance
has tilted slightly in favour of diesel production.
Diesel stocks are also higher than normal, even when
adjusted for the growth in demand, but unlike gasoline
stockpiles they are within the 10-year range and margins are
much higher.
Rather than cut crude throughput, refiners are opting to
produce more diesel in a bid to limit the oversupply of
gasoline.
Switching the balance of fuel production is a rational
response to market prices which show much better margins for
distillates.
Hedge funds, too, are bullish about the outlook for
distillate prices with winter coming whereas they have rarely
been so bearish about gasoline ("Hedge funds to U.S. refiners:
produce more diesel, less gasoline", Reuters, July 5).
But the switch has not been enough to start working down the
gasoline surplus which has continued to worsen in recent weeks
(tmsnrt.rs/2a1LXrh and tmsnrt.rs/2a1M1HA).
And the risk is that refiners are merely displacing the
oversupply problem from gasoline to distillates if freight
demand does not pick up or the forthcoming winter is relatively
mild.
