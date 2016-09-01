(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/2bVNOQh
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/2bVO2Xm
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/2bVNHnH
* Chart 4: tmsnrt.rs/2bVOqVK
* Chart 5: tmsnrt.rs/2bXyrnO
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 1 U.S. motorists used a record
volume of gasoline in June as good weather and cheap fuel
encouraged a strong start to the summer driving season.
The volume of gasoline supplied to domestic consumers
averaged 9.664 million barrels per day, an increase of 273,000
bpd compared with the same month in 2015 (tmsnrt.rs/2bVNOQh).
Consumption beat the previous record of 9.640 million bpd
set in July 2007, according to monthly estimates published by
the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.
Gasoline consumption has been rising strongly since 2013,
and especially 2014, reversing the previous downtrend since
2007.
Strong economic growth and increased employment have coupled
with a substantial decline in gasoline prices to stimulate
record fuel consumption.
Gasoline demand shows a clear influence from the weather in
the first half of 2016 and mirrors statistics on traffic volumes
and national park visits (tmsnrt.rs/2bVO2Xm).
Park visits are one proxy for leisure-related journeys,
which boost traffic volumes and fuel use, especially during the
summer driving season (tmsnrt.rs/2bVNHnH).
Unusually warm weather in February and March spurred large
increases in driving, park visits and fuel consumption. Cooler
temperatures in April and much of May brought slower growth.
Temperatures climbed pleasantly above normal in June and
were accompanied by faster growth in traffic volumes, park
visits and gasoline consumption.
BETTER ESTIMATES
The EIA has also implemented a new system for calculating
weekly petroleum exports and consumption that should
significantly improve data quality.
The agency has always estimated the volume of gasoline and
other petroleum products supplied to the domestic market by
analysing the volume of fuel that disappears each week and month
from primary reporting sources.
The volume of each product supplied is equal to domestic
production plus imports minus exports and minus stock changes
(product supplied = production + imports - exports - stock
change).
The agency collects data on production, imports and stocks
directly through compulsory weekly and monthly surveys sent to
the industry.
But data on exports comes indirectly from the shippers'
export declarations (SEDs), now renamed electronic export
information (EEI), made to U.S. Customs.
Customs data is analysed and compiled by the U.S. Census
Bureau and published only monthly with a delay of six weeks
after the month in question.
The EIA has always used the monthly export numbers to
calculate its monthly values for the volume of petroleum
products supplied to the domestic market.
But as a result of the publication lag, the agency has been
forced to extrapolate weekly export numbers based on the last
available monthly figure from the Census Bureau adjusted by
seasonal trends in previous years.
The system worked well when the volume of fuel exported was
small and changed little from one week or month to the next.
But as export volumes have climbed and become more variable
the potential for estimating errors in the weekly export numbers
has increased.
Errors estimating exports lead to equal and opposite errors
estimating domestic consumption through the formula employed by
the EIA.
However, under a new system agreed with U.S. Customs and the
Census Bureau, the EIA is now receiving raw EEI export data and
using it to calculate export volumes in near-real time.
The use of raw EEI numbers should significantly improve data
on exports and by extension on the volume of products supplied
to domestic customers.
The EIA has been developing the system since 2013 and
trialling it internally to validate its accuracy ("Statistical
methodology of estimating petroleum exports using data from U.S.
Customs and Border Protection", EIA, August 2016).
PHANTOM PROBLEM
The new methodology should lead to welcome improvements in
the accuracy of weekly statistics on fuel exports and
consumption.
But it is important not to overstate the errors that
occurred under the old system or the improvements that will be
made under the new one.
Some analysts have obsessed over the small differences
between weekly and monthly estimates for U.S. consumption of
gasoline and other refined fuels.
In reality, the differences belong to a category Nobel
physics laureate Max Planck described as phantom problems "void
of all meaning".
"All that mental work and effort was expended on a mere
nothing" ("Scientific autobiography and other papers", Planck,
1950).
Differences between the weekly and monthly consumption
numbers have been small and the two series have generally
tracked each other with a very good degree of accuracy (tmsnrt.rs/2bVOqVK).
For example, weekly data showed U.S. gasoline consumption
averaging around 9.760 million bpd during June compared with a
monthly estimate of 9.664 million bpd.
The difference between the two estimates was less than
100,000 bpd, or below 1 percent of domestic gasoline
consumption.
Weekly consumption estimates have been a fairly good
predictor for the monthly demand estimates published later.
In any event, errors in estimating consumption have been
matched by equal and opposite errors in estimating exports.
To the extent that oil traders, investors and analysts are
interested in gasoline or oil demand, the errors offset one
another.
In the first half of 2016, U.S. domestic gasoline
consumption was generally overestimated but U.S. gasoline
exports were underestimated.
In the vast majority of cases, gasoline was exported to
foreign customers who used it, rather than into long-term
storage (storage options are generally cheaper and more
convenient in the United States).
In the case of gasoline, U.S. refiners significantly boosted
exports to Mexico and other destinations in Latin America,
reflecting limits on local refiners' ability to meet growing
demand there.
If gasoline consumption was marginally weaker at home than
the weekly numbers implied, consumption in Mexico and elsewhere
was stronger by an offsetting amount.
The problems with the old methodology affected the
allocation of consumption between domestic and overseas
consumers but not the overall level of demand.
The bottom line is that during the first half of 2016 the
United States consumed a seasonal record volume of gasoline AND
exported a record volume of gasoline and blending components to
customers overseas (tmsnrt.rs/2bXyrnO).
