* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/2ch8UIT
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/2c9UN5s
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 7 Pressure to improve vehicle fuel
efficiency is driving an increase in the sales of premium
gasoline and boosting demand for high-octane blending components
in the United States.
Premium grade accounted for more than 1 million barrels per
day, around 11.7 percent, of all gasoline sold in the United
States in June, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
Premium sales have risen steadily from a low of just 680,000
bpd, a share of just 7.6 percent, when gasoline prices were
peaking in June 2008.
In the 1980s and 1990s, the ratio of premium to regular
grade sales was correlated with the rise and fall in oil and
gasoline prices (tmsnrt.rs/2ch8UIT).
Consumers tended to fill their tanks with premium gasoline
when oil prices were low in the hope of achieving an improvement
in engine performance but switch to cheaper regular grade when
oil prices rose.
The pattern continued despite repeated warnings from the
federal government that using premium grade would not improve
the performance of engines designed to run on regular grade.
The quadrupling of retail gasoline prices between 1999 and
2008 largely killed consumer interest in premium gasoline.
Premium grade's share of all gasoline sales fell from 20 percent
to less than 8 percent.
Since 2008, there has been a gradual increase in premium
grade sales again, this time driven by increasing sales of more
fuel-efficient vehicles designed to operate with premium fuels.
One of the most popular ways for car manufacturers to meet
demands from consumers and regulators for improvements in fuel
economy has been to introduce smaller engines with
turbochargers.
Downsized turbocharged engines achieve greater efficiency by
operating at greater cylinder pressures (and new generations of
engines will likely operate at even higher compression ratios).
The percentage of new light-duty gasoline vehicles sold with
turbocharged engines has climbed from just 3.3 percent in the
2009 model year to 17.6 percent in the 2014 model year.
In 2015, the National Research Council found turbocharged
engines had been installed in nearly half of all Ford's popular
F-150 light trucks.
Ford replaced larger V8 engines with smaller but equally
powerful and more fuel-efficient turbocharged 3.5 litre V6
engines ("Cost, effectiveness and deployment of fuel economy
technologies", NRC, 2015).
By 2025, more than 80 percent of all new gasoline vehicles
sold in the United States will include turbocharged engines,
according to the Energy Information Administration.
But to prevent fuel detonation ("knocking") engines with
higher compression ratios need to run on fuels with a higher
octane rating.
Premium grade gasoline has a posted octane rating or
anti-knock index of 91 while the index for regular grade is just
87.
An increasing number of vehicles are being sold with engines
that require premium gasoline to run without damage, or where it
is strongly recommended to achieve efficiency operation
("Selecting the right octane fuel", U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency).
GASOLINE BLENDING
The need for more fuel with a higher anti-knock index is
boosting demand for blending components with higher octane
ratings ("Engine design trends lead to increased demand for
higher-octane gasoline", EIA, Apr 2016).
Gasoline is a carefully controlled blend of fuels designed
to meet various specifications at the lowest cost ("Model-based
real-time optimization of automotive gasoline blending
operations", Singh et al, 2000).
Gasoline blends must meet standards for octane rating,
volatility, sulphur, aromatics content and viscosity. The aim of
blending is to meet all the specifications with the lowest cost
combination of components.
Since all gasoline of the same grade sells for basically the
same price, blenders try to ensure they do not provide extra
octane or cut impurities like sulphur more than necessary to
minimise the amount of "quality giveaway".
The simplest way to boost the octane number is usually by
blending in more normal butane (n-butane), which is cheap and
has a high octane rating.
But n-butane vaporizes easily in warm weather, contributing
to engine vapour lock and smog, and limiting the amount that can
be used, especially in gasoline sold during the summer months.
U.S. refiners tend to produce excess butane during the
summer months, then blend it back into the winter fuel supply
starting from September and October (tmsnrt.rs/2c9UN5s).
With limits on the use of butane, motor fuel blenders rely
on more expensive components such as alkylate to boost octane
ratings, especially in summer.
Alkylate is expensive but has a very high octane rating and
does not vaporise easily, making it a perfect blending
component, notably in the summer months.
The other option is to replace components with extremely low
octane ratings (straight-run naphtha) with components with
somewhat higher ratings (reformate and catalytic gasoline) to
nudge the average rating higher.
The final route to raising octane is to blend in a higher
percentage of ethanol, which has a very high octane rating, but
contains less energy than other blending components so achieves
fewer miles per gallon.
As premium gasoline sales increase, the average octane
requirement for the entire blending pool is rising, and with it
demand for higher-octane components.
